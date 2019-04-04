UK royals attend Netflix 'Our Planet' premiere

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Prince Charles and his two sons William and Harry attended the world premiere of the Netflix television series “Our Planet” on Thursday to underline the royal family’s support for action against climate change.

Britain's Prince Harry, Prince William, Prince Charles and British naturalist David Attenborough attend the global premiere of Netflix's "Our Planet" at the Natural History Museum in London, Britain April 4, 2019. REUTERS/John Sibley/Pool

British naturalist David Attenborough, 92, who narrates the series, hosted the event at London’s Natural History Museum.

Charles, who paid tribute to Attenborough’s work, made his first speech on the environment in 1968 and has long warned of the dangers of human damage to the natural world.

“What I want to know is how can we possibly sacrifice our children’s and grandchildren’s entire future, let alone the future of all life on this miraculous planet by not doing what is required now,” he said in a speech at the event.

He said he hoped “Our Planet” would educate hundreds of millions of people around the world about what action was required. Charles also said it was a source of great pride that both his sons had taken up the cause of conservation.

The eight-part series, which showcases the natural world and the threats it faces, will be released on Friday.

Produced by the makers of the award-winning “Planet Earth” show, it takes viewers from glaciers to jungles, looking at how their animal inhabitants are challenged by changes in climate, surroundings and human actions.

“Don’t be extravagant, don’t waste, do what you can to cut out unnecessary expenditure, don’t eat more than you need, don’t travel more than you need,” Attenborough told Reuters at the premiere when asked what his message would be to the world.

“Be responsible careful citizens of this planet which is our only home, and for the creatures that live in it.”

More than 600 crew members were involved in the four-year project, filming in 50 countries.

Attenborough, who has helped raise awareness of plastic pollution in the sea, said he hoped the show’s message would resonate worldwide through the streaming service’s global reach.

“The problem is worldwide and the solution has to be worldwide,” he told Reuters in an interview ahead of the premiere. “It is a world thing, that’s why this distribution of this is so important. The thought that it will be seen around the world is very, very important.”