UK royals to attend premiere of Netflix 'Our Planet' TV series

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Charles laughs with Peter, a blue iguana, at the Queen Elizabeth II Royal Botanic Park in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, March 28, 2019. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Prince Charles and his two sons William and Harry were due to attend the world premiere of the Netflix television series “Our Planet” on Thursday to underline the royal family’s support for action against climate change.

British naturalist David Attenborough, 92, who narrates the series, was hosting the event at London’s Natural History Museum.

Charles made his first speech on the environment in 1968 and has long warned of the dangers of climate change. He has been president of the WWF UK conservation organization since 2011.

“There has never been a time where more people have been more out of touch with the natural world than as now,” Attenborough told Prince William in an interview in January.

“If we damage the natural world, we damage ourselves. We are one coherent ecosystem,” he added. “It’s not just a question of beauty, of interest, or wonder.”

The eight-part series, which showcases the planet’s most endangered species and fragile habitats, starts on Friday.