Mary, Alice and Victoria are bookies' favorites for UK royal baby name

LONDON (Reuters) - Mary, Alice and Victoria are the favorites for the name of Britain’s Prince William and wife Kate’s next baby according to bookmaker William Hill, as the birth of Britain’s fifth in line to the throne nears.

The names and betting odds for the third royal baby of Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, can be seen written on a board outside the Lindo Wing St Mary's Hospital in west London, Britain, April 13, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Summers

The baby will take his or her place in the line of succession after grandfather Prince Charles, father William and elder siblings George and Charlotte.

Kate is widely expected to go into labor this month, just a few weeks before the marriage of William’s brother Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle on May 19.

The most popular name is Mary at 3/1, followed by Alice on 6/1 and Victoria on 8/1, William Hill said. For a boy, the leading bets are Albert, Arthur and Fred or Frederick, all on 12/1.