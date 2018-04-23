Factbox - A prince is born: Kate, wife of UK's Prince William, gives birth to third child

LONDON (Reuters) - Kate, the wife of Prince William, gave birth to a boy at a hospital in London on Monday, the third child for the British royal couple.

WHAT DID KENSINGTON PALACE SAY?

“Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs.

“The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. [3.8 kg].

“The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth.

“Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.”

“The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news.

HOW IMPORTANT IS THE NEW PRINCE?

The new prince is Queen Elizabeth’s sixth great-grandchild and fifth-in-line to the British throne behind siblings George, 4, his two-year-old sister Charlotte, their father William, and grandfather Prince Charles, who is heir.

A 2013 change to the law means the boy will not supplant his older sister Charlotte in the line of succession. Before that change younger males would take precedence over older female siblings.

(For a graphic on the line of succession, please click tmsnrt.rs/2K7WeB5)

WHAT IS THE NAME?

It is not yet clear. An announcement will come soon.

WHEN WILL KATE LEAVE HOSPITAL?

Kate is likely to leave hospital soon.

CONGRATULATIONS:

- BRITISH PM THERESA MAY:

“My warmest congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on the birth of their baby boy. I wish them great happiness for the future.”

- BRITISH FOREIGN SECRETARY BORIS JOHNSON:

“Huge congratulations to Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on the safe delivery of their baby boy today.”