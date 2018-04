LONDON (Reuters) - Kate, wife of Britain’s Prince William, will leave hospital on Monday evening after giving birth to a boy, Kensington Palace said.

Britain's Prince William leaves the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital after his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, gave birth to a son, in London, April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

“Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge will be leaving St. Mary’s Hospital this evening,” the Palace said. “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their son will travel home to Kensington Palace.”