Smiling Prince William and Kate leave hospital with newborn son

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Prince William and his wife Kate left hospital with smiles on Monday carrying their newborn son, less than 7 hours after his birth.

Carrying the baby boy in a car seat, William and Kate smiled and waved to a crowd of well-wishers outside the hospital before driving off in a Land Rover.

Kate gave birth to a baby boy at 1001 GMT. William was present for the birth at St Mary’s Hospital in west London where their other two children, George and Charlotte, were also born.