Reaction to Harry and Meghan's baby, Britain's latest royal

LONDON (Reuters) - Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and wife of Britain’s Prince Harry, gave birth to a boy on Monday, the seventh-in-line to the throne and described by his proud father as “absolutely to die for”.

A man makes an announcement outside Windsor Castle that Britain's Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex gave birth to a boy, in Windsor, Britain May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Below are reactions from relatives and public figures:

PRINCE HARRY, SPEAKING TO REPORTERS

“I’m very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy early this morning - a very healthy boy. Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. It’s been the most amazing experience I could ever possibly imagine.

“How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension but we’re both absolutely thrilled and so grateful to all the love and support from everybody out there. It’s been amazing.

“We’re still thinking about names. The baby’s a little bit overdue so we’ve had a little bit of time to think about it ... that’s the next bit.

“For us we’ll be seeing you guys in probably two days time, as planned, as a family to be able to share it with you guys and so everyone can see the baby.

“It was amazing, absolutely incredible. As I said, I am so incredibly proud of my wife and, as every father and parent would ever say your baby is absolutely amazing, this little thing is absolutely to die for.”

ROYAL FAMILY STATEMENT

“The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer have been informed and are delighted with the news.

“The Duchess’s mother, Doria Ragland, who is overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild, is with Their Royal Highnesses at Frogmore Cottage.”

THOMAS MARKLE, MEGHAN’S FATHER, QUOTED BY THE SUN NEWSPAPER

“I am proud that my new grandson is born into the British royal family and I am sure that he will grow up to serve the crown and the people of Britain with grace, dignity, and honor.

“God bless the child and I wish him health and happiness, and my congratulations to my lovely daughter Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry, and God save the Queen.”

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER THERESA MAY

“Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the arrival of their baby boy. Wishing you all the best at this happy time.”

A memorabilia is pictured as people celebrate outside Windsor Castle after Britain's Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex gave birth to a boy, in Windsor, Britain May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

OPPOSITION LABOUR PARTY LEADER JEREMY CORBYN

“Congratulations to Meghan and Harry on the birth of their baby. I hope they’re all doing well.”

ARCHBISHOP OF CANTERBURY, JUSTIN WELBY

“Congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the birth of their baby boy. May God bless the new family with love, health and happiness.”