Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex and wife of Prince Harry, has gone into labor: Sky News

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Harry (R) arrives with girlfriend actress Meghan Markle at the wheelchair tennis event during the Invictus Games in Toronto, Ontario, Canada September 25, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

LONDON (Reuters) - Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and wife of Britain’s Prince Harry, has gone into labor, Sky News reported on Monday.

Sky News reporter Rhiannon Mills said Meghan had gone into labor earlier this morning and that Harry was with her.

The child, the couple’s first, will be seventh-in-line to the British throne.

Queen Elizabeth’s grandson Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, a U.S.-born former actress, married in a lavish ceremony at the monarch’s Windsor Castle home in May last year.

The baby will be the eighth great grandchild of the 93-year-old queen, the world’s longest-reigning monarch, and could be entitled to hold joint British and American citizenship according to nationality rules.

However, the child will not automatically be a prince or a princess as any such title will have to be bestowed by the queen by issuing what is known as a letter patent.