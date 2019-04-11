Prince Harry and Meghan to keep baby plans private

LONDON (Reuters) - Prince Harry and Meghan have decided to keep the plans around the arrival of their first child private, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday.

Harry and Meghan, whose official titles are the duke and duchess of Sussex, expect the birth of their first child in the coming weeks.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby,” they said in a statement.

“Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private,” the palace said. “The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family.”