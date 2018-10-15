FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 15, 2018 / 7:53 AM / Updated 6 minutes ago

UK's Duchess of Sussex Meghan is pregnant, Kensington Palace says

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, wife of Queen Elizabeth’s grandson Prince Harry, is pregnant with the couple’s first child due in the spring of 2019, Kensington Palace said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, attend the annual WellChild Awards ceremony the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London, Britain September 4, 2018. Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS

The baby will be seventh-in-line to the British throne.

“Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public,” the palace said in a statement.

The royal couple and are currently in Australia on their first overseas tour.

Reporting by Michael Holden; Editing by William Schomberg

