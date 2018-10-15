UK's Prince Harry and wife Meghan expecting first baby next year

LONDON (Reuters) - Queen Elizabeth’s grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are expecting their first child, due in the spring of 2019, the couple’s office Kensington Palace announced on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, attend the annual WellChild Awards ceremony the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London, Britain September 4, 2018. Victoria Jones/Pool via REUTERS

The baby will be seventh-in-line to the British throne.

British media said Meghan was believed to be about 12 weeks pregnant.

“Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public,” the palace said in a statement.

The news emerged shortly after the royal couple landed in Australia for their first overseas tour, a busy trip which will also take in New Zealand and the South Pacific islands of Tonga and Fiji.

Harry, the son of heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles and his late first wife Princess Diana, and Meghan, former star of TV show “Suits”, married in a glittering ceremony at the queen’s Windsor Castle home, west of London, five months ago which attracted huge interest worldwide.

The couple returned to the castle for the marriage of Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie on Friday which was attended by all the senior members of the British royal family. Media said Harry and Meghan broke the news of the pregnancy to other members of the royal family at the wedding.