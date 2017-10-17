FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Prince William and wife Kate say baby expected in April
#Lifestyle
October 17, 2017 / 1:53 PM / in 5 days

UK's Prince William and wife Kate say baby expected in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Prince William and his wife Kate confirmed on Tuesday that their third child will be born next April.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, his wife Princess Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte walk at the airfield in Hamburg Finkenwerder, Germany, July 21, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Charisius/POOL

The couple, whose official title is Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, announced last month that Kate was pregnant and that she was suffering from severe morning sickness, but the date of the baby’s arrival was not disclosed.

In a short statement, the royals’ office Kensington Palace said the baby, who will be fifth-in-line to the British throne, was due in April.

On Monday, Kate made only her second appearance since news broke that she was pregnant, attending a charity event at London’s Paddington rail station.

Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison

