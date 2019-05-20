Britain's Duchess Kate designs woodland garden at Chelsea Flower Show

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, visits St Josephs SureStart Facility in Ballymena, Northern Ireland February 28, 2019. Jeff J Mitchell/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Kate, Britain’s Duchess of Cambridge, has designed a show garden at London’s Chelsea Flower Show, featuring a woodland wilderness that highlights the benefits the natural world can bring to the mental and physical wellbeing of children and adults alike.

Co-created with landscape artists Andree Davies and Adam White, Kate’s “Back to Nature Garden” includes a rope swing, a high platform tree house and a stream with waterfalls.

“It’s a natural space, a really exciting space, for kids and adults alike to share and explore,” she told broadcasters ahead of the opening of the garden on Monday.

“I really feel that nature, being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on physical and mental well-being particularly for young kiddies.”

Kate, who has three children with Prince William, said she had been focusing on early childhood development in her recent work.

“I believe that spending time outdoors when we are young can play a role in laying the foundations for children to become happy, healthy adults,” she said in an Instagram post about the garden.

The Chelsea Flower Show, which is open to the press and guests on Monday and to the public from Tuesday to Saturday, is the most prestigious event in Britain’s gardening calendar.