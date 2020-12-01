Queen Elizabeth to spend Christmas at Windsor amid COVID-19 pandemic

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Queen Elizabeth speaks with staff during a visit to the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory at Porton Science Park near Salisbury, Britain October 15, 2020. Ben Stansall/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Queen Elizabeth and her husband Philip will celebrate Christmas at Windsor instead of their usual choice of Sandringham amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Buckingham Palace said on Tuesday.

“Having considered all the appropriate advice, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh have decided that this year they will spend Christmas quietly in Windsor,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

Britain’s royal family normally spends the festive period in Sandringham in Norfolk, east England, but the usual Christmas Day church service there was considered unviable because it might attract crowds, according to a royal source.