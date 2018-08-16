UK Queen Elizabeth's doctor killed in London road crash

LONDON (Reuters) - A doctor who worked as a physician to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth has been killed after colliding with a truck as he cycled through central London.

Peter Fisher, 67, was riding through the High Holborn area on Wednesday morning when the collision occurred. Police said he had died at the scene.

“We are all deeply shocked and saddened to learn that Dr Peter Fisher tragically died in a road traffic accident yesterday,” Gill Gaskin, medical director at University College London Hospitals (UCLH), said in a statement on Thursday.

“Peter was director of research at UCLH’s Royal London Hospital for Integrated Medicine (RLHIM), and physician to Her Majesty The Queen.”

Buckingham Palace said the queen had been informed of his death.

The London Evening Standard newspaper said Fisher was a world expert in homeopathy and had worked as homeopathic physician to the British monarch for about 15 years.

“He was much respected as a good doctor who saw homeopathy as complementary to medical care. We are all shocked by his tragic loss,” Marcus Setchell, the queen’s former surgeon-gynaecologist, told the Standard.

Police appealed for witnesses to the incident to come forward, saying the truck driver had stopped at the scene and was helping them with their inquiries.