UK's Prince Philip, 97, has hospital check-up after road crash

LONDON (Reuters) - The husband of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, 97, visited hospital for a precautionary check-up on Friday after being involved in a car crash the previous day, Buckingham Palace said.

“On doctor’s advice, The Duke of Edinburgh visited the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn (eastern England) this morning for a precautionary check-up,” the palace said in a statement. “This confirmed His Royal Highness had no injuries of concern.”

He had now returned to the Sandringham estate nearby where he and the Queen have been staying.