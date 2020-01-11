Queen Elizabeth calls family meeting about Prince Harry, Meghan: British media

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, watch a performance during their visit to Macarthur Girls High School in Sydney, Australia October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool/File Photo

(Reuters) - Britain’s Queen Elizabeth has called a family meeting for Monday to discuss the decision by Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, to step back as senior royals, British media reported.

The Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry will meet to discuss the future at Sandringham estate, according to reports by Sky News and the Observer.

Meghan, who is in Canada with her son Archie, is expected to join the meeting by telephone if the time difference allows, the reports added.