LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Prince Charles has urged financiers to invest their trillions to help save the planet by investing in projects that protect the environment.

Speaking to the Evening Standard newspaper, the heir to the British throne said that sustainable but profitable investment was key to combating climate change and preserving biodiversity.