Baker says she's honored to make UK royal wedding cake

LONDON (Reuters) - The designer baking the cake for Friday’s royal wedding of Britain’s Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank says she was honored to have been selected for the couple’s big day.

Baker Sophie Cabot poses in the kitchen, where she prepares the red velvet and chocolate wedding cake for the marriage at Windsor Castle of Britain's Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, at Buckingham Palace in London, Britain, October 10, 2018. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

“I have got butterflies but at the same time just overjoyed and just so excited,” Sophie Cabot said as she cracked dozens of eggs as she prepared to bake the red and velvet chocolate cake.

“So when I start getting going with the baking ... the nerves they go because I just get so engrossed with what I’m doing and I just love it so much ... I feel very, very honored that they have selected me to do it.”

Eugenie, 28, younger daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, will marry Brooksbank, 32, at the queen’s Windsor Castle home, west of London.

Her cousin Prince Harry and wife Meghan had their glittering wedding in May at the same location.

Cabot, originally a costume designer who started her London-based cake design business in 2014, said her cake will be traditional with a modern feel, incorporating an autumnal theme and covered with detailed sugar work.