Liv Tyler, Robbie Williams among royal wedding celebrity guests

WINDSOR (Reuters) - Hollywood stars Liv Tyler and Demi Moore and singer Robbie Williams were among the first celebrity guests to arrive at Britain’s second royal wedding of the year on Friday to see Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter Princess Eugenie marry Jack Brooksbank.

Demi Moore (right) arrives ahead of the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, Britain October 12, 2018. Gareth Fuller/Pool via REUTERS

Models Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell as well as singer Ellie Goulding were also among the attendees at Windsor Castle, the venue where Eugenie’s cousin Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married in May.

Eugenie, the second daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, and Brooksbank will marry in the 15th Century St George’s Chapel.

Actress Demi Moore held onto her fascinator as she arrived for the ceremony in the windy weather. Inside, model Cara Delevingne and television presenter Stephen Fry were seen seated.

Williams’ six-year-old daughter Theodora Williams will be one of Eugenie’s bridesmaids alongside Princess Charlotte, Prince William’s daughter.

Former “Take That” star Williams and his wife Ayda Field are friends with Eugenie and her sister Princess Beatrice.

Eugenie, 28, works in art while Brooksbank is European Brand Manager for Casamigos Tequila, which was co-founded by actor George Clooney. The couple met in the Swiss ski resort of Verbier in 2010.