October 12, 2018 / 10:25 AM / Updated an hour ago

Princess Eugenie, granddaughter of Britain's queen, is married

1 Min Read

WINDSOR, England (Reuters) - Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter Princess Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle on Friday in front of celebrities and Britain’s senior royals including Prince Harry and wife Meghan who wed at the same venue in May.

“I pronounce that they be man and wife together,” said Dean of Windsor, David Conner.

Eugenie, 28, younger daughter of the queen’s third child Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, tied the knot with Brooksbank, 32, at the castle’s 15th Century St George’s Chapel.

