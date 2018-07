Britain's Prince George celebrates his fifth birthday

LONDON (Reuters) - A picture of a smiling Prince George was released by Britain’s royal family on Saturday as Queen Elizabeth’s great grandson, who is third in line to the throne, prepares to celebrate his fifth birthday.

Prince George, the son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, sucks a sweet as he leaves following the morning Christmas Day service at St Mark's Church in Englefield, near Bucklebury in southern England, Britain, December 25, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Matthews/Pool

George, the oldest of Prince William and Kate’s three children, was photographed in the garden of his home in Clarence House, central London, after the christening of his brother Louis earlier this month. George turns five on Sunday.

The Daily Mail reported that George was spending his birthday on the Caribbean island of Mustique in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines with his family.