a month ago
Britain's royals make pretzels, cox boat race in Germany
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
July 20, 2017 / 2:51 PM / a month ago

Britain's royals make pretzels, cox boat race in Germany

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine made traditional German pretzels and coxed rival teams in a rowing boat race in the southern university town of Heidelberg as part of a three-day tour through Germany.

William, second in line to the British throne, and Catherine took a lesson in pretzel-making from apprentices and also made colorful candies during the visit, which is taking place as Britain negotiates its exit from the European Union.

Slideshow (14 Images)

William, whose 19th century ancestor was German, led his team to victory in the boat race on the Neckar River as crowds cheered from the banks.

The royal couple also visited a cancer research laboratory, where the premier of the southwestern state of Baden-Wuerttemberg, Winfried Kretschmann, gave them a customized wooden cuckoo clock decorated with the British flag and a red stag with blue antlers.

William did not look convinced but said it was "fantastic".

On Wednesday the couple had lunch with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at her office and visited Berlin's Holocaust Memorial.

Reporting by Reuters TV; Writing by Michelle Martin, editing by Pritha Sarkar

