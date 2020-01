FILE PHOTO: Britain's Queen Elizabeth holding the hand of Britain's Prince Charles walks through the Royal Gallery before delivering the Queen's Speech at the State Opening of Parliament ceremony at the Palace of Westminster in London, Britain December 19, 2019. Matt Dunham/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Queen Elizabeth’s Buckingham Palace issued a statement on Wednesay saying discussions with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan over their plans to step back from royal duties were at an early stage.

“We understand their desire to take a different approach but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through,” the palace said. “Discussions with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage.”