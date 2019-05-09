Prince Harry back at work after son Archie's birth

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - Britain’s Prince Harry returned to work on Thursday, three days after the birth of his son, to mark one year until the 2020 Invictus Games, the international sporting event he founded for military personnel wounded in action.

The games, during which veterans take part in sports including wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball, and indoor rowing, will be held in The Hague next year.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, served in the British military, completing two tours in Afghanistan. The Invictus Games was first held in London in 2014.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan announced on Wednesday they had named their newborn, the seventh-in-line to the British throne, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Harry, who was greeted by cheering fans and children, mingled with veterans as they practiced in a gymnasium, stopping at one point to try his hand at archery.