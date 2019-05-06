Britain's Prince Harry says new baby is 'absolutely to die for'

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Prince Harry said his wife Meghan and new born son were doing well and described the baby as “absolutely to die for”, speaking to media after the birth of the seventh in line to the British throne.

“It was amazing, absolutely incredible. As I say, I am so incredibly proud of my wife and, as every father and parent would ever say your baby is absolutely amazing, this little baby is absolutely to die for,” a smiling Harry said.

He said they had not yet decided on a name for the child and would make their first appearance as a family in a couple of days’ time.