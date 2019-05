FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive for a reception hosted by the British Ambassador to Morocco at the British Embassy in Rabat, Morocco February 24, 2019. Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Prince Harry, whose wife Meghan is due to give birth, has canceled a planned trip to the Netherlands next week, The Daily Telegraph newspaper reported.

“We have taken the decision to postpone the Duke of Sussex’s scheduled visit to Amsterdam on Wednesday 8 May,” the newspaper quoted a spokesman as saying.