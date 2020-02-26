Prince Harry in Edinburgh as countdown on his final royal duties begins

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex visits the laboratory as he tours The Institute of Translational Medicine at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in Birmingham, Britain March 4, 2019. Christopher Furlong/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Prince Harry was in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Wednesday to take part in a conference about sustainable travel, one of his final engagements as a senior member of the royal family before retiring at the end of March.

Harry and his American wife Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, announced in January that they would step down from their duties as senior royals to spend more time in North America and aim to become financially independent.

The pair will formally step down from their roles as working members of the royal family at the end of March.

They have been in Canada with their son Archie for several weeks but Harry arrived in Britain on Tuesday, according to local media.

On Friday, he is due to visit the studios at Abbey Road in north London, where the Beatles recorded 11 of their 13 albums, to meet the singer Jon Bon Jovi and the Invictus Games Choir, who are recording a single for charity.

His trip to Britain comes after news last week that he and Meghan would not use the word “royal” in their branding, following weeks of talks between the couple and the royal family about how they will present themselves to the world in future.

Harry has spoken of his sadness at being forced to give up his royal duties, saying there was no other option if he and Meghan, an American actress, were to seek an independent future away from stifling media intrusion.