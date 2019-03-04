Prince Harry unveils British memorial to victims of Tunisian attacks

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, delivers a speech to dedicate the Sousse and Bardo Memorial in Cannon Hill Park, Birmingham, Britain March 4, 2019. Oli Scarff/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Prince Harry unveiled a memorial on Monday to the victims of two deadly attacks in Tunisia four years ago.

A gunman killed 30 Britons and eight others in a rampage at the beach resort of Sousse in June 2015, while another Briton was among the 21 victims when militants stormed Tunisia’s national museum three months earlier.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, was joined by 300 guests, including families of the victims, to open a memorial in Cannon Hill Park in Birmingham, central England, featuring a sculpture, titled “Infinite Wave”, made up of 31 individual streams to represent each victim.

“In memory of all those who lost their lives, and to the families whose lives were changed forever by these events, I would like to pay my deepest respects to you and officially dedicate this memorial to your loved ones,” Harry said.

Afterwards, Harry visited the Scar Free Foundation Centre for Conflict Wound Research based at the city’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital, a center which aims to help military veterans and civilians wounded in militant attacks deal with appearance-altering injuries.

More than 6,000 members of the British armed forces have been seriously injured or scarred in recent conflicts, according to the prince’s office.

Harry, who served in armed forces for a decade including two tours of Afghanistan, heard about techniques the center used and the psychological treatments wounded veterans were given to help them cope with life with a scarred appearance.