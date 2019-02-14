UK's Prince Harry visits marines in the Arctic on Valentine's Day

Britain's Prince Harry, Captain General of the Royal Marines and Duke of Sussex, visits Commando Helicopter Force on Exercise Clockwork at Royal Norwegian Air Force Station Bardufoss, Norway February 14, 2019. Royal Navy/Phot JJ Massey Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Prince Harry flew up to the Arctic on Valentine’s Day to meet the Royal Marines and learn about special freezing-weather helicopter commando exercises.

Harry, who is Captain General of the Royal Marines, visited northern Norway where he reviewed the Commando Helicopter Force which operates in temperatures as low as minus 30 Celsius.

“This is the first time His Royal Highness has visited Joint Helicopter Command since becoming Captain General and it is great that he is doing the visit while we’re in Norway,” said Warrant Officer 1st Class Adrian Shepherd, who has served with force for 27 years.

“It is good for the people out here to see their hard work recognized during a significant year for the exercise,” he added.

Harry married Meghan Markle last year and they are expecting their first child this Spring.

The Royal Marines, known as green berets, are Britain’s elite amphibious fighting force and are routinely deployed to some of the most dangerous conflicts in the world.

The Commando Helicopter Force provides aerial support to the marines and practices in the Arctic every year.

As part of the training, personnel must complete cold weather survival courses including ice-breaking – jumping into a frozen lake and getting themselves and their gear out of the icy water.