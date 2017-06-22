FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Prince Philip has left hospital in London, Buckingham Palace says
June 22, 2017 / 9:16 AM / in 2 months

UK's Prince Philip has left hospital in London, Buckingham Palace says

1 Min Read

Britain's Prince Philip arrives by carriage at the Ascot racecourse at Ascot near London, Britain, June 20, 2017. Photograph taken on 20 June.Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Prince Philip, the 96-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, was discharged from hospital on Thursday after treatment for an infection.

Philip, who is also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, was admitted to hospital on Tuesday as a precautionary measure for the treatment of an infection arising from a pre-existing condition.

"The Duke of Edinburgh left hospital this morning," a Palace spokesman said.

Philip has been by the queen's side throughout her 65 years on the throne and she has described him as "my strength and stay".

Reporting by Michael Holden, editing by Guy Faulconbridge

