a month ago
UK's Queen Elizabeth opens new Scotland Yard
July 13, 2017 / 2:11 PM / a month ago

UK's Queen Elizabeth opens new Scotland Yard

1 Min Read

Britain's Queen Elizabeth is greeted by Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick as she arives with Prince Philip for a visit to open the new headquarters of the Metropolitan Police, in central London, Britain July 13, 2017.Alex Lentati/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Queen Elizabeth opened the new headquarters of London's police on Thursday in a ceremony that was delayed by nearly four months due to a militant attack which took place on nearby Westminster Bridge.

Slideshow (5 Images)

The New Scotland Yard building is located on London's Victoria Embankment, overlooking the River Thames and close to the Houses of Parliament. It will save the police force around six million pounds a year through improved efficiency.

It was the second time that the Queen opened a headquarters of London's police - in 1967, she inaugurated the previous New Scotland Yard building located near St James' Park.

The monarch had been due to open the new building in March but the event was postponed after a man drove a car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge and fatally stabbed a police officer in the grounds of parliament before he was shot dead.

Reporting by Arese Joe-Oshodi; Editing by William Schomberg; editing by Kate Holton

