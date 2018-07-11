FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 11, 2018 / 9:27 AM / in an hour

Football 'most definitely' coming home, Prince Harry predicts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Britain’s Prince Harry confidently predicted that England would lift the World Cup as Gareth Southgate’s men prepare for their semi-final against Croatia later on Wednesday.

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, smile as they prepare to meet Ireland's President, Michael Higgins, on their second day of a two-day visit to Dublin, Ireland July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Asked if football is coming home during a visit to the Irish President’s residence in Dublin - a reference to England’s 1996 soccer anthem “Three Lions” - Harry replied “most definitely.”

Harry and his American wife Meghan began a two-day visit to Dublin on Tuesday, their first trip abroad since their wedding in May.

Harry, whose brother William is the President of England’s Football Association, is due to leave Ireland later on Wednesday and return home in time for the 1800 GMT kick off in Moscow.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by Alistair Smout

