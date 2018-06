BEN-GURION AIRPORT, Israel (Reuters) - Prince William arrived in Israel on Monday to begin the first official visit to the Holy Land by a member of the British royal family.

Britain's Prince William disembarks from a plane upon his arrival at the Ben Gurion International Airport, near Lod, Israel June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

His Royal Air Force plane landed at Tel Aviv’s Ben-Gurion Airport and he will travel on to Jerusalem at the start of four-day trip that will include a visit to the occupied Palestinian territories.