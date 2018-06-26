FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
June 26, 2018 / 4:40 PM / in 33 minutes

Prince William says Yad Vashem visit was 'profoundly moving'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Britain’s Prince William said in a speech during a reception at the British Ambassador’s residence on Tuesday to welcome him that his visit to Israel’s Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial center in Jerusalem had been a “profoundly moving experience.”

Britain's Prince William, visits the Yad Vashem's Hall of Remembrance in Jerusalem, Israel, June 26, 2018. Ian Vogler/Pool via Reuters

“This morning I went to Yad Vashem on my first official engagement. It was a profoundly moving experience. It brought back powerful memories of the visit my wife Catherine and I made last year to Stutthof concentration camp,” the prince said.

William is making a first official visit to Israel and the Palestinian Territories by a member of the British royal family. Earlier, he met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin in Jerusalem, and on Wednesday he will meet Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah.

Eporting by Dan Williams; Writing by Ori Lewis; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.