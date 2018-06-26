Prince William says Yad Vashem visit was 'profoundly moving'

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Britain’s Prince William said in a speech during a reception at the British Ambassador’s residence on Tuesday to welcome him that his visit to Israel’s Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial center in Jerusalem had been a “profoundly moving experience.”

Britain's Prince William, visits the Yad Vashem's Hall of Remembrance in Jerusalem, Israel, June 26, 2018. Ian Vogler/Pool via Reuters

“This morning I went to Yad Vashem on my first official engagement. It was a profoundly moving experience. It brought back powerful memories of the visit my wife Catherine and I made last year to Stutthof concentration camp,” the prince said.

William is making a first official visit to Israel and the Palestinian Territories by a member of the British royal family. Earlier, he met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin in Jerusalem, and on Wednesday he will meet Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah.