JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Britain’s Prince William, visiting Israel’s Holocaust memorial and museum on Tuesday, voiced his horror at the sight of shoes left behind by Jews killed in a Nazi extermination camp.

Britain's Prince William, accompanied by Chairman of Yad Vashem Avner Shalev, arrives to the Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem, June 26, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

“Terrifying. (I’m) trying to comprehend the scale,” he said, viewing the display.