June 26, 2018 / 9:32 AM / in an hour

Britain's Prince William meets Israeli PM Netanyahu

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Britain’s Prince William met Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Israeli leader’s Jerusalem residence on Tuesday after visiting Israel’s memorial to the six million Jews killed in the Nazi Holocaust.

Britain's Prince William speaks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara during a meeting at the Prime Minister’s residence in Jerusalem, June 26, 2018. Thomas Coex/Pool via Reuters

William, on the first official visit to Israel and the Palestinian Territories by a member of the British royal family, was greeted at the residence, against the backdrop of the Union Jack and the Israeli flag, by Netanyahu and his wife, Sara.

Neither William nor Netanyahu made any comment to reporters.

Writing by Jeffrey Heller; Editing by Maayan Lubell

