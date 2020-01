FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts during a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (not pictured) inside 10 Downing Street in London, Britain January 8, 2020. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - The decision by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan to step back from their senior roles is a matter for the royal household, a spokesman for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday.

Harry and Meghan made their announcement late on Wednesday, taking Queen Elizabeth, Harry’s grandmother, and Prince Charles, Harry’s father, by surprise.