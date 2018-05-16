FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Entertainment News
May 16, 2018 / 2:41 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Megharryccino anyone? Bakery serves up royal wedding coffees

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WINDSOR, England (Reuters) - Coffee fans can celebrate the upcoming royal wedding of Prince Harry to actress Meghan Markle by sipping a special type of hot drink - the “Megharrycino”.

An image of Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle is seen on top of a cup of coffee being sold ahead of their forthcoming wedding in Windsor. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A bakery in the picturesque town of Windsor, where Britain’s sixth-in-line to the throne will marry his American fiancée on Saturday, is serving up cappuccino and latte coffees topped with a frothy portrait of the couple.

Surrounded by Union Jack bunting and a large cut-out of the pair, baristas at Heidi’s bakery use a special machine to reproduce an image of one of Harry and Markle’s engagement pictures onto the froth with coffee.

Priced at 4.50 pounds ($6), the drinks, which Heidi bakery co-owner of Edward Durkin described as “unique”, are more expensive than usual coffees but were proving popular on Wednesday morning with a steady stream of customers ordering them.

“I’m afraid to spoil it,” customer Ann Brooker, 78, said, hesitant to drink her coffee at first before tucking in. “That’s the nearest to a kiss you’re going to get from Harry,” her husband Alan joked.

Reporting by Emily Roe; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.