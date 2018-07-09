UK queen misses christening of William and Kate's baby son

LONDON (Reuters) - Prince Louis, the third child of Britain’s Prince William and wife Kate, has been christened at a small, private ceremony overseen by close family but without his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth.

Louis, the fifth in line to the British throne who was born on April 23, was christened by the Archbishop of Canterbury at The Chapel Royal of St James’s Palace in central London.

However, the 92-year-old queen and her husband Prince Philip were not among the guests. A royal source said it had been agreed some time ago that the queen would not attend and her absence was not due to any health issues.

Elizabeth, the world’s oldest and longest-reigning living monarch, missed a special service last month because she was feeling “under the weather” but has carried out a number of public engagements since then.

The monarch was due to return to London on Monday before a busy schedule of events including a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday at her Windsor Castle home.

Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, carries Prince Louis as they arrive for his christening service at the Chapel Royal, St James's Palace, London, Britain, July 9, 2018. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

Prince Louis was carried into the chapel by his beaming mother, wearing the handmade replica of the Royal Christening Robe, which in 2008 replaced the original which had been worn for all royal christenings since that of Queen Victoria’s eldest daughter in 1841.

Kate, dressed in an ivory dress and matching hat, and William were joined by William’s father Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, along with younger brother Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, dressed in olive green.

William and Harry wore matching blue suits.

Also attending were Kate’s parents, her brother and sister and Louis’s six godparents, who are close friends or relatives of William and Kate.

They include Kate’s cousin Lucy Middleton, Nicholas van Cutsem, whose daughter was a bridesmaid at the wedding of Harry and Meghan in May, and Guy Pelly, a childhood friend of William’s.

“I’m delighted and privileged to be christening Prince Louis today – a precious child made in God’s image, just as we all are,” Archbishop Justin Welby said on Twitter before the ceremony. “Please join me in praying for him and his family on this special day.”

The young prince, who has an older brother George, 4, and sister Charlotte, 3, was baptized using water from the River Jordan.