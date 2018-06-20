FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 20, 2018 / 10:12 AM / in 15 minutes

UK's Prince Louis to be christened next month, palace says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Prince Louis, the third child of Britain’s Prince William and wife Kate, will be christened by the Archbishop of Canterbury next month, Kensington Palace said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William leave the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital with their new baby boy, Prince Louis, in London, April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay/File Photo

Louis, the fifth in line to the British throne who was born on April 23, will be christened at a private service on July 9 at The Chapel Royal of St James’s Palace in central London.

As customary with such royal occasions, the service will be conducted by the spiritual leader of the Anglican communion, Justin Welby.

Since his birth, Louis has not been seen in public although his family did issue official photographs of the new royal last month.

Unlike brother George, 4, and sister Charlotte, 3, the baby prince did not attend May’s wedding of his uncle Prince Harry to his American wife Meghan.

Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

