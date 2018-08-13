Thomas Markle fears he won't see royal daughter Meghan again: Sun

LONDON (Reuters) - Thomas Markle has not spoken to his daughter Meghan since her star-studded wedding to Britain’s Prince Harry and fears she will not contact him again, the Sun newspaper reported on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, smile as they prepare to meet Ireland's President, Michael Higgins, on their second day of a two-day visit to Dublin, Ireland July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo

“I don’t expect to see her or hear back from her and that’s OK,” the British tabloid quoted him as saying.

Former U.S. actress Meghan, 37, now the Duchess of Sussex, married Harry, Queen Elizabeth’s grandson and sixth-in-line to the throne, in a glittering ceremony at Windsor Castle in May.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex (UNSEEN), visit the Famine Memorial in Dublin, Ireland, July 11, 2018. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton/File Photo

However, the immediate build-up to the wedding was overshadowed by her father, a former lighting director for U.S. TV soaps and sitcoms, who pulled out days beforehand after undergoing heart surgery.

It also emerged that he had staged photos with a paparazzi photographer which contributed to the furor around him ahead of the wedding.

In an interview with another British tabloid The Mail on Sunday, Markle, who lives in Mexico, said how he had hung up the phone on Harry, 33, before the wedding after the prince berated him over the staged pictures.

He told the Sun that since talking to the media after the wedding to give his account, he had heard nothing from his daughter and he believed he had been “locked out for ever” by the British royals.

FILE PHOTO - Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave Windsor Castle in the Ascot Landau carriage during a procession after getting married at St Georges Chapel on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. Mark Milan/Pool via REUTERS

“I’ve had no way of contacting her. The phone number I called doesn’t work any more. The liaison with the royal family never answers back and there’s no address I can write to,” Markle said in video clips on the Sun website.

He said he missed his daughter and wanted to be part of her life.

“I would like my relationship with Meghan to be like father and daughter like we’ve always been,” he said. “I would like to put our differences behind us and get together. I miss you veery much. If I have a message to Harry, is, get over it, I’m your new father-in-law.”

Harry’s office, Kensington Palace, said it had no comment on the interviews.