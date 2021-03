British minister says on Meghan interview: no place for racism in our society

FILE PHOTO: A person is seen reading the London Evening Standard with the news that Prince Harry has announced his engagement to Meghan Markle, London, Britain, November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s children’s minister said on Monday that there was no place for racism in society after Meghan, the wife of Prince Harry, accused someone in Britain’s royal family of raising concerns about how dark their son’s skin might be.

“There is absolutely no place for racism in our society,” Vicky Ford told Sky News, though she said she had not seen the CBS interview which was aired overnight.