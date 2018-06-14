FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 13, 2018 / 11:10 PM / in an hour

Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Meghan cheered on first joint royal trip

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RUNCORN, England (Reuters) - Crowds cheered Britain’s Queen Elizabeth and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, as they arrived in the English county of Cheshire on Thursday to begin their first official joint royal trip without Prince Harry.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, arrive in Runcorn, June 14, 2018. Peter Byrne/Pool via Reuters

Meghan, who married the monarch’s grandson in a glittering ceremony at her Windsor Castle home last month, travelled by the Royal Train to northwest England for a day of events.

The queen, 92 and Meghan, 36, will first officially open the Mersey Gateway Bridge, a new toll bridge over the River Mersey and one of the UK’s biggest infrastructure projects in recent years.

Slideshow (6 Images)

The pair were greeted by schoolchildren who waved Union flags and cheered.

Meghan, a former American actress and star of the TV drama “Suits”, wore a cream caped dress whilst the queen appeared in a lime green ensemble.

In Chester the pair will open the Storyhouse, a library, theatre and cinema complex, and watch a dance performance and listen to songs performed by local schoolchildren before having lunch at the town hall.

Reporting by Phil Noble; writing by Michael Holden and Costas Pitas; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
