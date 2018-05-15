UK royal biographer Andrew Morton taken to hospital

LONDON (Reuters) - Royal biographer Andrew Morton has been taken to hospital after becoming unwell while on stage at a speaking event in London, a spokeswoman for his publisher Michael O’Mara Books said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Royal biographer Andrew Morton speaks during an interview with Reuters journalists in London, Britain April 9, 2018. Picture taken April 9, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Morton, best known for an explosive biography of the late Princess Diana 25 years ago, was delivering a speech at a literary lunch organized by The Oldie magazine.

“He became unwell this afternoon, he’s been taken to hospital as a precautionary measure,” said the spokeswoman.

No further details were immediately available.

Morton’s latest book is “Meghan: A Hollywood Princess”, a biography of the new royal-to-be who marries Diana’s younger son Prince Harry on Saturday.