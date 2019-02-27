UK's Prince William and Kate show off soccer skills on surprise Northern Ireland trip

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge visits a community football project run by the Irish Football Association at Windsor Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland February 27, 2019. REUTERS/Phil Noble

BELFAST (Reuters) - Britain’s Prince William and wife Kate showed off their soccer skills when the royal couple paid a surprise visit to Northern Ireland on Wednesday.

The couple, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, are on a two-day trip to the British province, with the focus on Wednesday on the benefits of sport and outdoor life on childhood development.

They showcased their own skills during a kickabout at Belfast’s Windsor Park stadium, home of the Irish Football Association which runs programs to encourage young girls to play the sport and to support clubs dealing with mental health issues.

The royals, who were without their three children, were also due to visit Fermanagh to see the Roscor Youth Village, a residential center for children referred by social workers, before returning to Belfast to attend a party celebrating inspirational young people at the city’s Empire Music Hall.