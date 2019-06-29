Prince William and Kate to visit Pakistan in the autumn

FILE PHOTO: Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, look up at the Royal Standard flying from the round tower following the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, near London, Britain October 12, 2018. Alastair Grant/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Prince William and his wife Kate will visit Pakistan in the autumn at the request of Britain’s Foreign Office, Kensington Palace said on Saturday.

Further details will be provided in due course, their office said.

Pakistan’s high commissioner in London welcomed the announcement.

“The upcoming Royal Visit is a reflection of the importance the United Kingdom attaches to its relations with Pakistan,” said Mohammad Nafees Zakaria.

“The two countries enjoy historical links which both sides wish to strengthen further,” he said.