Britain's Prince Philip does not have COVID, royal source says

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Philip arrives for the transfer of the Colonel-in-Chief of the Rifles at Windsor Castle in Britain July 22, 2020. Adrian Dennis/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Prince Philip does not have COVID-19 and his admission to hospital on Tuesday evening was precautionary and not an emergency admission, a royal source said.

Queen Elizabeth’s husband, Prince Philip, was admitted to hospital on Tuesday, walking in unaided, after feeling unwell for a short period. The Queen remains at Windsor Castle in England, the source said.

