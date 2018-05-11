Britain's Prince Philip, 96, drives to horse show, chats with Queen

WINDSOR, England (Reuters) - Britain’s Prince Philip drove to a horse show in Windsor on Friday, the first public sighting of Queen Elizabeth’s 96-year-old husband since he left hospital last month after a hip replacement.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth speaks to Prince Philip at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, in Windsor, May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Former naval officer Philip sat behind the wheel of a black Land Rover at the Royal Windsor Horse Show and chatted to the queen.

Philip retired from public life last August, quipping at the time that he was no longer able to “stand up much”.