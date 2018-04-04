FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
April 4, 2018 / 4:44 PM / in a day

UK's Prince Philip, 96, satisfactory in hospital after hip surgery: Palace

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Prince Philip, 96, the husband of Queen Elizabeth, is making satisfactory progress in hospital after successful hip replacement surgery, Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, leads members of the royal family as they arrive to attend the Christmas Day church service on the Sandringham estate in eastern England, Britain, December 25, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, was admitted on Tuesday to the King Edward VII Hospital in London which is regularly used by the royals.

“The Duke of Edinburgh has undergone a successful hip replacement operation. He is progressing satisfactorily at this early stage,” the palace added in a statement.

“His Royal Highness is likely to remain in hospital for several days,” it added. “He is comfortable and in good spirits.”

Philip retired from public life last August, quipping at the time that he was no longer able to “stand up much”.

He did not accompany the Queen, 91, to a church service at a service last Thursday because of the hip problem, a royal source said last week.

He also missed the Easter Sunday service traditionally attended by the royal family at St George’s Chapel in Windsor to the west of London, where his grandson Prince Harry is due to marry U.S. actress Meghan Markle next month.

Reporting by Stephen Addison; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.